Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto, midcap stocks rally led by Ashok Leyland, CG Power; HPCL, BEL jump 4%

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Bharat Eletcronics which jumped over 8 percent followed by Adani Power, Jain Irrigation Systems, Engineers India and Ashok Leyland.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Continuing the uptrend, the Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Friday afternoon with the Nifty adding 60 points trading at 10,809 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 204 points at 35,779.

Nifty Auto gained the most led by Ashok Leyland has jumped over 6 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Tata Motors.

Nifty Energy is up over 1 percent led by BPCL and HPCL which jumped 2-4 percent followed by Reliance Industries which is up over 1.5 percent. Indian Oil Corporation is the other oil & gas stock which added 1.5 percent in the afternoon trade.

Nifty midcap is also up over a percent with gains from CG Power, GMR Infra, IFCI, Jain Irrigation, JP Associates, Just Dial, SAIL and Sun TV Network among others.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were HPCL, Tata Motors and Hero Motor, Grasim Industries and Bajaj Auto which added 2-4 percent.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Varroc Engineering which is up 2.5 percent followed by Reliance Industries, TCS, Yes Bank and Infosys.

The top NSE losers included Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Titan Company and ICICI Bank, each trading lower by over 1 percent.

The top losers included Hathway Cable which tanked 12 percent followed by DEN Networks and Vakrangee which are down 4-7 percent. Kwality and Shriram City Union are the other losers.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Alok Industries are the few NSE stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 143 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Amtek Auto, DEN Networks, Dena Bank, Hathway Cable, HDIL, INOX Wind, Kwality, Reliance Naval, Tata Power, Capital First and Vedanta among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1082 stocks advancing, 628 declining and 358 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1449 stocks advanced, 1071 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:37 pm

