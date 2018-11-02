App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Auto, metals shine the most led by Hero Moto & SAIL; UltraTech jumps 5%, RIL most active

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

What a rally we are witnessing in the Indian stock market this Friday afternoon. The benchmark indices have jumped over 1.5 percent with the Nifty50 spiking 182 points, trading at 10,562 while the Sensex zoomed 597 points at 35,029.

The  auto index along with the metal sector are up over 3 percent led by Amara Raja Batteries, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

The top metal gainers include Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, APL Apollo and JSW Steel.

The midcap index is up over 2 percent led by Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, M&M Financial Services, Dewan Housing Finance, IGL, Jubilant Foodworks and Muthoot Finance.

related news

The top gainers from NSE include BPCL, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta, YES Bank and Adani Ports.

The top losers include Wipro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech.

The most active stocks are HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India and Maruti Suzuki.

Adani Power, Divis Labs, Usha Martin and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 28 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Empee Distilleries, Kwality, Meghmani Organics, Siti Networks, SRS and Vakrangee  among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1350 stocks advancing and 346 declining while 357 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1767 stocks advanced, 655 declined and 114 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:30 pm

