D-Street Buzz: Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma most active; Motherson Sumi gains 4% on bonus issue

The Indian benchmark indices are witnessing rangebound session on Friday with the Nifty50 trading at 11,573, up 36 points, while the Sensex is trading higher by 81 points at 38,324.

Reliance Industries, M&M, ICICI Bank, HUL and Tata Motors are the positive contributors to the Nifty.

Share price of Motherson Sumi Systems rose more than 4 percent intraday Friday as company board in its meeting held on September 7, 2018 recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus share against the 2 existing equity shares subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Metal index extend its gains in the afternoon trade, Coal India, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Hindalco are among major metal gainers.

Auto index also gained 2 percent led by Motherson Sumi, M&M, TVS Motor, Tata Motors and Amara Raja Batteries.

Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Reliance Industries and Lupin are most active shares on NSE.

Indiabulls Integrated Services, JSW Steel, KPIT Tech, Mastek, Suven Life and Vimta Labs are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high on the BSE.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1006 stocks advancing, 695 declining and 370 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1519 stocks advanced, 1131 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.