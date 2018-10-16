D-Street Buzz: 99 stocks hits 52-week low on BSE; Future Retail gains 14%

Benchmark indices are trading near the day's high level in the afternoon trade with Sensex trading above 35000 level, while Nifty is inching towards 10,600 level.

Nifty PSU bank remain the major contributor to market rise, up over 2.5 percent led by Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India are up more than 3 percent.

Shares of Future Retail gained 14 percent on the bank of report that Amazon is likely to buy 7-8% stake in the company.

ONGC, M&M, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and SBI are the top gainers on the Nifty.

Midcap and smallcap also contributed to the gain. Adani Enterprises, RBL Bank, Shriram Transport, Tata Chemicals, Sun TV Network and Whirlpool are some of the major gainers in the midcap space.

IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank are the most active shares on the NSE.

On the BSE, 99 stocks are trading at 52-week low including names like Essel Propack, ICSA, Greenply Industries, Intense Technologies, Adlabs Entertainment and MPL Plastics.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1307 stocks advancing, 416 declining and 336 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1754 stocks advanced, 793 declined and 154 remained unchanged.