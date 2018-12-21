App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: 86 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; IOC, Maruti Suzuki major losers

All the sectoral indices are trading in red with major selloff witnessed by energy, auto, IT, bank, FMCG and infra sectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After four volatile session in this week the benchmark indices fell 1.7 percent on Friday with Nifty shed nearly 200 points, while Sensex was down over 600 points.

IOC, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Maruti Suzuki and Zee Entertainment are among the major losers on the Nifty.

86 stocks touched 52-week low on the BSE including Dhampure Speciality Sugars, Gayatri Sugars, Khadim India, Shilpi Cable Technologies, Rolta India and Wep Solutions.

All the sectoral indices are trading in red with major selloff witnessed by energy, auto, IT, bank, FMCG and infra sectors.

In the Energy space, IOC, Tata Power, RIL, ONGC, Gail and Power Grid Corp are the top losers.

HCL Tech, Infosys, KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Fin Services in the IT index.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 438 stocks advancing and 1252 declining while 371 remained unchanged. On the BSE,799 stocks advanced, 1708 declined and 149 remained unchanged.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 02:51 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.