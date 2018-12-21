D-Street Buzz: 86 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; IOC, Maruti Suzuki major losers

After four volatile session in this week the benchmark indices fell 1.7 percent on Friday with Nifty shed nearly 200 points, while Sensex was down over 600 points.

IOC, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Maruti Suzuki and Zee Entertainment are among the major losers on the Nifty.

86 stocks touched 52-week low on the BSE including Dhampure Speciality Sugars, Gayatri Sugars, Khadim India, Shilpi Cable Technologies, Rolta India and Wep Solutions.

All the sectoral indices are trading in red with major selloff witnessed by energy, auto, IT, bank, FMCG and infra sectors.

In the Energy space, IOC, Tata Power, RIL, ONGC, Gail and Power Grid Corp are the top losers.

HCL Tech, Infosys, KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Fin Services in the IT index.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 438 stocks advancing and 1252 declining while 371 remained unchanged. On the BSE,799 stocks advanced, 1708 declined and 149 remained unchanged.