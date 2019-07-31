D-Street Buzz: 500 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE including Tech Mahindra, M&M; VIX spikes

Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red following weak Asian cues with Sensex down 193 points at 37,204 while the Nifty50 is down 69 points at 11,015.

Nifty Realty is down close to 3 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Phoenix Mills, Sobha, Prestige Estates, Godrej Properties and Sunteck Realty.

The IT index is also trading in the red, the top losers being Tech Mahindra which is down over 3 percent followed by Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Mindtree.

Nifty Media shed 2 percent in this morning session dragged by Zee Entertainment which shed over 4 percent followed by Eros International Media, PVR, TV Today Network, UFO Moviez, Dish TV and DB Corp.

However, after a gloom for the last few days, the auto index added half a percent led by Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, Bosch and Bajaj Auto.

From the banking space, Axis Bank is down 4 percent followed by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India which are also trading in the red. However, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank are trading in the green.

India VIX jumped 4.11 percent and is trading at 14.17 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Sun Pharma and Grasim Industries while the top losers are Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The most active stocks are Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank and YES Bank.

574 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Coffee Day Enterprises, Sical Logistics, Godrej Industries, Shoppers Stop, Biocon, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Corp, Tech Mahindra, Castrol India, Ajanta Pharma, Britannia Industries, Ceat, Indian Bank, L&T Fin Holdings, Glenmark Pharma, IDBI Bank, Wockhardt, Escorts, Mahindra & Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma among others.

408 stocks advanced and 1230 declined while 449 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 550 stocks advanced, 1399 declined and 67 remained unchanged.