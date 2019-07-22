D-Street Buzz: 500 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; HDFC Bank falls 3%, VIX spikes

Benchmark indices are trading in the red following weak Asian cues with Nifty down 71 points at 11,348 while the Sensex plunged 560 points and is trading at 38,337 level.

Bank Nifty is down over a percent dragged by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank. However, YES Bank jumped close to 7 percent in this morning session.

Realty stocks are also trading in the red, the top losers are Indiabulls Real Estate which tanked over 5 percent followed by Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Sunteck Realty.

Selective FMCG stocks are down with Hindustan Unilever, ITC, GSK Consumer, Godrej Industries and Jubilant Foodworks.

Nifty Pharma added over a percent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Cadila Healthcare while from the media space, the top gainers are Zee Entertainment, Sun TV Network and Dish TV.

Oil & gas stocks are trading in the green led by Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

India VIX jumped 3.43 percent and is trading at 12.95 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel while the top losers are Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Interglobe Aviation and HDFC Bank.

500 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including VIP Industries, Gujarat Apollo, Opto Circuits, Mahindra CIE, HEG, Khadim, DB Realty, Cyient, Phillips Carbon, Leel Electricals, Eros International Media, Goa Carbons, L&T Infotech, Everest Industries, Coffee Day, Dolphin Offshore, SITI Networks, Century Plyboards, eClerx Services, TVS Motor, Escorts, Eicher Motors, PTC India, Bajaj Corp, HUDCO, Force Motors, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Elxsi, Glenmark Pharma, Mahanagar Gas, Ceat, Hindustan Copper, Central Bank and IDBI Bank among others.

481 stocks advanced and 1181 declined while 435 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 628 stocks advanced, 1492 declined and 110 remained unchanged.

