D-Street Buzz: 50 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; L&T jumps 2%, YES Bank spikes

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 42 points and is trading at 11,886 mark while the Sensex added 155 points and is trading at 39,589 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank gained 2 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, PNB and State Bank of India.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates, DLF and Godrej Properties.

Infra stocks are also buzzing led by Engineers India, Larsen & Toubro, BHEL and Container Corp.

India VIX is down 0.79 percent at 16.34 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included YES Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, Cipla and L&T while the top losers are Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and Reliance Industries.

44 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including IGL, Rail Vikas Nigam, Triveni Engineering, Balrampur Chini, Sobha, ABB, Siemens, L&T, Heidelberg Cement, ACC, Federal Bank, Century Textiles, JK Cement, Interglobe Aviation, Muthoot Finance and ICICI Bank.

From the BSE, 53 stocks hit new 52-week high including Siemens, Aarti Industries, The Ramco Cements, Shree Cements, City Union Bank, PI Industries and ICICI Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1263 stocks advanced and 412 declined while 434 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1556 stocks advanced, 613 declined and 137 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.