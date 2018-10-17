App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: 47 stocks hits 52-week low on NSE; IT outperform led by TCS, Mindtree

Among the infra space, CG Power, GMR Infra, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, NCC, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and Reliance Comm are among the major losers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices turned negative as they erased all it morning gains with Nifty trading around 10,550, while Sensex is down 35 points at 35,126.93

Barring IT and FMCG index all other sectoral indices are trading negative led by Nifty PSU bank, auto, energy, pharma, metal and infra space.

Nifty IT index gained over 1 percent led by Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Infibeam Avenue, TCS and Oracle Financial Services.

Among the metal names, APL Apollo, Hindustan Copper, Jindal (Hisar), Jindal Steel, NMDC and Welspun Corp are the top losers which fell 2-7 percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, Aban Offshore, Abbott India, Accelya Kale, Adlabs Enterprises, Ajmera Realty, Aksh Optifibre and Alok Industries are the top losers

Yes Bank, Adani Ports, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finance and BPCL are the top losers on the indices.

47 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ATN International, Diamond Power Infra, Euro Ceramics and ABG Shipyard among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 515 stocks advancing, 1206 declining and 337 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 782 stocks advanced, 1692 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Market Edge

