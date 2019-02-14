Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 01:06 PM IST

D-Street Buzz: 300 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; Hindalco slips 3%, OMCs drag

The top gainers from NSE included YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports while the top losers included BPCL, IOC, ONGC, Coal India and Hindalco Industries.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
With the rise in global crude oil prices with Indian oil marketing companies traded in the red with Nifty Energy down 2 percent dragged by BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation which shed over 4 percent each. These were followed by ONGC which is scheduled to report its Q3 numbers and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks were also trading in the red with loses from Hindalco Industries, Coal India, MOIL, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO, SAIL and Tata Steel.

From the banking space, the top losers were HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank which shed 1 percent each while PNB and IndusInd Bank traded in the green.

YES Bank zoomed 25 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not find any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.

Nifty Media was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Zee Entertainment and INOX Leisure which jumped 3 percent each followed by Sun TV Network and EROS International Media.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank.

Cantabil Retail, SKF India and TCNS Clothing have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

304 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Karur Vysya Bank, GMDC, Siti Networks, NBCC, Natco Pharma, ABG Shipyard, Uflex, Punj Lloyd and MOIL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 628 stocks advancing and 1038 declining while 396 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 901 stocks advanced, 1385 declined and 111 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 01:06 pm

