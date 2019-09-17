D-Street Buzz: 218 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; Financials bleed the most led by SBI, Union Bank

A free-fall on Dalal Street as bears have taken complete control of the Indian stock market. Sensex plunged 623 points at 36,499 mark while the Nifty has turned negative for the year 2019. The index is down 165 points and is trading at 10,838 level.

All sectoral indices are trading in the red with the PSU Bank index falling the most, down over 3 percent dragged by Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda which tanked 3-4 percent each followed by Canara Bank, Indian Bank, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Nifty Auto shed 2 percent dragged by Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, TVS Motor and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Nifty Financial Services index was down over 2 percent dragged by HDFC, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PFC, REC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Hldings among others.

The top Nifty50 gainers include GAIL India, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's Labs and Asian Paints while the top losers are Hero Moto, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks were HDFC, YES Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 6 stocks advanced while 44 declined.

218 stocks hit lower circuit including Uttam Value Steel, MPS Infotecnics, Ballarpur Industries, Manpasand Beverages, Jaypee Infra, Ruchi Soya and RattanIndia Power among others.

Stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, SAIL, Tata Motors, JSPL, BEL, Dish TV, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, MMTC, Graphite India, L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Baroda and Vedanta among others.

Vinati Organics, CESC, Galaxy Surfactants and IndiaMART InterMESH hit new 52- week high on the NSE.