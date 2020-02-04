D- Street Buzz: 226 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE; SML Isuzu, Borosil Glass top the charts

The Indian stock market, including the Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 percent intraday on February 4, rising for the second constitutive day tracking China-led recovery in broader Asian markets.

Sensex is up 880.33 points or 2.21 percent at 40752.64, and the Nifty surged 261.80 points at 11969.70. All sectoral indices are trading in the green with the energy index, banks, metals, pharma and infra sectors trading with gains of over 2 percent each.

Titan Company was the top gainer from the Nifty index jumping over 7 percent followed by Indian Oil Corporation, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and Bajaj Finance. The most active shares included State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Titan Company.

226 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE intraday on February 4. The stocks which gained the most with respect to volumes included SML Isuzu which zoomed 20 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 648.95 per share. It was trading with volumes of 156,848 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,802 shares, an increase of 8,605.07 percent. There were pending buy orders of 10,367 shares, with no sellers available.

Borosil Glass Works surged 19 percent and was trading with volumes of 201,085 shares, compared to its five day average of 10,750 shares, an increase of 1,770.63 percent. Honeywell Automation India jumped 14 percent and was the top gainer from the BSE midcap space. It was trading with volumes of 1,112 shares, compared to its five day average of 33 shares, an increase of 3,311.04 percent.

Premier Polyfilm also hit upper circuit and was trading with volumes of 919 shares, compared to its five day average of 235 shares, an increase of 290.40 percent. There were pending buy orders of 1,005 shares, with no sellers available.