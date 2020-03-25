D-Street Buzz: 206 stocks hit upper circuit of BSE; volumes of RIL, Axis Bank surge

The Indian stock market has witnessed a strong short covering bounce with Sensex up 1,928.83 points or 7.23% at 28602.86, and the Nifty jumping 535.85 points or 6.87% at 8336.90. All sectoral indices are trading in the green with the banking, energy and the infra index spiking 6-7 percent each.

Experts believe the market is riding the optimism about a stimulus package by the government. On March 24, the Finance Minister said that an economic package was being worked upon and it may come soon. Deutsche Bank expects fiscal stimulus to be about 2 percent of India's GDP.

Reliance Industries share price surged over 16 percent and is the top index gainer after reports of Facebook eyeing 10 percent stake in Reliance Jio.

Experts and brokerage believe RBI will go for a rate cut of at least 60 bps in the coming policy meet. A 50 bps rate cut by the RBI is expected but easing monetary conditions will need to be accompanied by regulatory forbearance, JP Morgan said. Deutsche Bank expects RBI to cut rates by 100 bps in the coming months. Barclays expects RBI to cut rate by 65 bps in April and added that an additional 100 bps cut is required between June-August to stabilise sentiment.

Banking stocks are also buzzing led by Kotak Mahindra Bank which jumped over 12 percent followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank.

206 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE including Avenue Supermarts, HDFC, NIIT Tech, Cholamandalam Investment, ICICI Securities, Finolex Industries and Quess Corp among others.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes included Axis Bank which was one of the top index gainer, jumping over 6 percent. It was trading with volumes of 1,342,708 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,171,999 shares, an increase of 14.57 percent. Share price of State Bank of India added 3 percent and was trading with volumes of 3,470,154 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,832,442 shares, a decrease of -28.19 percent.

Private banking major ICICI Bank share price spiked over 7 percent. The stock also hit upper circuit of Rs 326.25 intraday on March 25. It was trading with volumes of 2,351,859 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,395,535 shares, a decrease of -1.82 percent.

Reliance Industries share price surged almost 17 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 66.17 times. It also touched upper circuit of Rs 1131.70 per share. It was trading with volumes of 117,502,384 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,324,785 shares, an increase of 8,769.54 percent.

Vodafone Idea was trading with volumes of 19,413,389 shares, compared to its five day average of 92,130,832 shares, a decrease of -78.93 percent.

