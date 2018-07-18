D-street Buzz: 150 stocks hits 52-week low; HDFC twins gain, PSU bank down 1.5%

The market continue to trade higher with Sensex rising over 100 points and Nifty trading around 11,050 level.

HDFC Bank share price rallied 2 percent intraday to hit a fresh record high of Rs 2,219 on Wednesday after raising of funds from its parent firm, while HDFC gained 1 percent after its subsidiary HDFC Asset Management Company decided to open the initial public offering for subscription next week.

ONGC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, HPCL, Bajaj Finance and BPCL are the top gainers on the indices.

Oil marketing companies - HPCL, IOC and BPCL - rallied 2 percent each intraday on Wednesday after further fall in crude oil prices.

Oil prices dropped after an increase in US crude inventories last week. Brent futures were down 0.62 percent, at $71.71 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.73 percent, at $67.58.

Metal index dragged the most among the sectors with over 2 percent cut, leading by Jindal Steel down 5 percent, Nalco down 4 percent, Tata Steel down 6 percent and Vedanta down 3.4 percent.

Nifty PSU bank index extended its losses with 1.5 percent cut. Bank of India, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, OBC, Union Bank and Syndicate Bank down 4-7 percent.

On the NSE, 19 stocks hit 52-week high including Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Electrosteel Steels and Asian Paints. While, 150 stocks hit 52-week low, which include Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharti Airtel, Educomp Solutions, INOX Leisure, PVR, NMDC and Vedanta.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 849 stocks advancing, 1442 declining and 118 remaining unchanged. On NSE, 529 stocks advanced, 1143 declined and 391 remained unchanged.