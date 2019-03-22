D-Street Buzz: 14 stocks hit 52-week high includes HDFC Bank, Titan; GVK Power gains 9%

Benchmark indices erased all its morning gains with Nifty slipped below 11,500 while the Sensex down 100 points and trading at 38,287.

Bharti Infratel, Coal India, HPCL, BPCL and Zee Entertainment are among major losers on the Nifty.

Infra space is outperforming the sectoral indices with 1 percent gain led by NCC, L&T, NBCC, Adani Power, Bharti Airtel, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Communications and NTPC.

Meanwhile, IT stocks are undeforming led by HCL Tech, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Infibeam Avenue.

Pharma stocks are also trading lower led by Sun Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Cadila Health and Aurobindo Pharma.

GVK Power & Infrastructure shares gained 9 percent intraday Friday after the GVK Group increased its in Mumbai International Airport Limited.

HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Bil Energy Systems, Titan Company, UPL hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 671 stocks advancing and 1013 declining while 399 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 981 stocks advanced, 1416 declined and 124 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.