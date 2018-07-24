D-street Buzz: 120 stocks hits 52-week low; L&T Infotech up 5%, Vedanta gains 2%

The benchmark indices are trading higher but off day's high with Sensex up over 100 points and Nifty firmly trading above 11,100 mark.

The Sensex is up 93.19 points at 36811.79, and the Nifty is up 34.10 points at 11118.90.

Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Coal India and L&T top gainers on the Sensex. Among the sectors, auto, infra, metal, pharma were up 1-2%.

Axis Capital has maintained buy call on L&T Infotech with a target at Rs 1,920 per share.

According to research house, the strong deal wins in H2FY18 & H1FY19 is going to drive momentum. It expect 19% revenue CAGR and 290 bps margin expansion over FY18.

Metal space in the biggest gainer among the sector with over 2 percent gain. Coal India, Hindusthan Zinc, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Tata Steel are the top gainers in metals.

On the other hand, midcap and smallcap are trading higher with over 1 percent gain.

Ashok Leyland, Biocon, Blue Dart, Cummins, Gillette India, HPCL, JSW Steel, M&M Financial, Muthoot Finance are among major gainers in the midcap.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HUL, TCS, NTPC, Yes Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv are the top losers on the indices.

94 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low on the NSE including Amtek Auto, C & C Constructions, Bajaj Auto, Cimmco, DFM Foods, Hanung Toys, and Hindustan Zinc among others.

On the BSE, around 120 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including names like Bartronics India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Simplex Projects and Hero Motocorp among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1338 stocks advancing, 363 declining and 364 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1761 stocks advanced, 615declined and 114 remained unchanged.