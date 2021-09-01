MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

D-Street Buzz: 11 Sensex stocks hit 52-week high

Analysts pointed out some momentum indicators are indicating Nifty is in overbought territory.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

As many as 11 components of the 30-share pack Sensex hit their fresh 52-week high in intraday trade on September 1.

Those 11 stocks were Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, TCS, Titan and UltraTech Cement.

Overall, more than 180 stocks from various sectors hit their 52-week high on BSE. Dabur, Divi's Labs, DMart, Havells, IRCTC, Tata Consumer Products and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, too, featured among stocks that hit their 52-week highs.

The market extended its bullish run with the Sensex and the Nifty both hitting their fresh record high levels of 57,918.71 and 17,225.75, respectively, yeat again in morning trade.

The BSE Midcap index also hit its fresh record high of 24059.65. The smallcap index hit the intraday high of 27,117.67, about 200 points below is a record high of 27,323.18 that it hit on August 4.

Close

Related stories

Track Live Market Updates Here

The market, however, cooled off after hitting a record high owing to profit-booking.

Analysts pointed out some momentum indicators are indicating Nifty is in overbought territory.

"Nifty is in strong bullish momentum but some of the momentum indicators are indicating an overbought territory and PCR is trading at 1.66 which is also a little overbought area that may cause some consolidation or profit booking at some point," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

"It is always advisable to remain with momentum until the market shows any sign of weakness because the market may remain overbought for some more time," He said.

Meena is of the view that 17,300 is an immediate resistance level while 17,500 will be the next psychological hurdle. On the downside, 17,000 has become immediate and strong support where only a move below 17,000 can lead to some short weakness towards 16,700 level, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #markets
first published: Sep 1, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.