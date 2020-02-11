D-Street Buzz: 100 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE; Maruti, Tata Motors top gainers

After two days of fall, the Indian stock market has rebounded as the number of new coronavirus infections fell and some Chinese factories slowly resumed operations.

Sensex is up 305.85 points or 0.75 percent at 41285.47, and the Nifty gained 97 points or 0.81 percent at 12128.50.

The metal index added a percent led by JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindalco Industries which jumped 2-3 percent each followed by Tata Steel, SAIL, Welspun Corp and MOIL.

Auto stocks are also trading in the green. The top gainers are Maruti Suzuki which jumped over 2 percent followed by Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra & Mahindra.

With global oil prices hitting 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, oil & gas stocks have managed to trade in the green led by GAIL India which jumped 5 percent. The company posted better-than-expected numbers in the quarter ended December 2019. Its Q3FY20 standalone net profit rose 17.5 percent at Rs 1,250.6 crore against Rs 1,064.2 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.

The other gainers included Reliance Industries, HPCL and BPCL which added 1-2 percent.

India VIX shed 2.6 percent and was trading at 13.84 level.

The top gainers from Sensex are Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, NTPC and Tata Steel while the top losers included TCS, Nestle India, Infosys and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks included ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, Sonata Software and Capital India.

102 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE including Shilpa Medicare, Inox Leisure, AB Fashion, Relaxo Footwear, Galaxy Surfactants, Balkrishna Industries, Welspun Corp, Divis Laboratories, Phoenix Mills, VIP Industries, Tata Elxsi, JB Chemicals and Bajaj Finance among others.

131 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Parag Milk Foods, Sical Logistics, Gayatri Projects, J&K Bank, Engineers India, TCI Finance and DB Corp among others.

About 1112 shares have advanced, 973 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.