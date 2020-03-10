D-St playing ‘red’ holi in 2020: Top 10 stock picks to bring some green in your portfolio

Indian markets just wiped out about Rs 7 lakh cr in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE just a day ahead of ‘Holi’. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 witnessed their worst day in history in absolute terms.

The only color which D-Street is playing with is deep red, thanks to a fall in crude oil prices, rising cases of Coronavirus which is creating threatening to impact global growth, and a fall in US Treasury Yields.

The recent fall seen in equity markets has turned sentiment weak but at the same time, it has also made valuations slightly more attractive for long term investors. Hence, investors should ignore the noise and focus on picking quality stocks on declines.

“D-Street is clearly playing red Holi this year, you’ve likely heard that investing in stocks and bonds is a good way to diversify your portfolio. The most important point is tune out of market noises and don’t let your own fears or the fears of others cause you to act irrationally,” Dyaneshwar Padwal – AVP- Technical Analyst at KIFS Trade Capital, told Moneycontrol.

Investors should gradually accumulate good stocks which are having a strong financial position, a strong balance sheet and a strong free cash flow generation as these stocks are generally not impacted too much and are consistent performers, suggest experts.

Although it may be difficult to predict the bottom, any dips towards 10,000 will be an attractive level to buy into your stocks. “Long term shouldn’t be viewed as one year but at least for a good 10 years. While domestic retail investors don’t have that kind of patience and miss out accumulating an enormous amount of wealth,” Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking, told Moneycontrol.

“Nevertheless, companies like Asian Paints, HDFC bank, Britannia, Nestle & Tata Consumers could be excellent compounders over long term, provided the panic in the markets give some good bargain buying opportunity in these names,” he said.

The recent fall in Indian markets is largely on account of external factors. Hence, once there is stability on the global front, Indian markets should be able to bottom out.

In order to safeguard the portfolio, one must opt for diversification. The current fall in Crude prices is going to benefit petroleum and paint companies in the country. So, these should be included in the portfolio along with Gold, suggest experts.

“Gold futures can also be included in the portfolio as there exists an inverse relation between equity and gold. Midcap pharma stocks should also be acquired and this will optimally diversify the portfolio and help to cruise through the turbulent waters of Nifty,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor, told Moneycontrol.