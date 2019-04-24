D-St Buzz: Tata Motors falls 5%; Wipro at new 52- week high, Indiabulls Real Estate jumps 12%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note with Nifty adding 10 points, trading at 11,586, while the Sensex is up 24 points and is trading at 38,588.

Nifty Energy is up half a percent led by ONGC which jumped 2 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL, IOC and Reliance Industries.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Indiabulls Real Estate which spiked 12 percent after news of the company divesting Century Ltd, the firm that houses Hanover Square property, London, to its promoter for USD 258.7 million.

The other gainers include Unitech and Phoenix Mills.

IT stocks are also buzzing led by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Oracle Financial Services.

Selective media stocks are trading in the green led by UFO Moviez, Zee Entertainment, Sun TV, PVR, Hathway Cable and DEN Networks.

From the metal space, JSPL shed 2 percent followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, NALCO and Hindalco Industries.

Nifty Auto is the underperforming sector, down over a percent dragged by Tata Motors which shed 5 percent followed by Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi Systems, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp.

India VIX is down 2.39 percent at 24.06 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include ONGC, HCL Tech, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharti Airtel while Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Grasim Industries and Maruti Suzuki are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Motors, PC Jeweller, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

Wipro, Bata India, Bank of Maharashtra and Adani Gas hit 52-week high on NSE while IL&FS Transportation Networks, IL&FS Engineering and Construction, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Eveready Industries and HEG hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market was flat as 807 stocks advanced and 806 declined while 479 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 978 stocks advanced, 1,011 declined and 112 remained unchanged.

