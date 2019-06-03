App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: RIL, TCS, Maruti jump 2% each; Titan Company hits new record high

Info Edge, Adani Gas, Triveni Engineering, Refex Industries, Trent, Just Dial, PFC, Titan Company, HDFC, Indraprastha Gas, HPCL and Symphony hit new 52-week high on NSE.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Benchmark indices are trading at record high levels with Nifty trading above the 12K mark, up 147 points while the Sensex zoomed 500 points and is trading at 40,210 level.

Apart from the media sector, all other sectors are trading in the green led by FMCG, Auto, IT and the Energy space.

The top gainers from the NSE include Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever while the top losers are GAIL India, Tech Mahindra, ITC, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Just Dial, HDFC, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

The top gainers from BSE are Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and Tata Steel.

India VIX is up 0.25 percent at 16.11 levels.

162 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Opto Circuits, Sintex Plastics, IIFL Holdings, Jubilant Life Sciences, Manpasand Beverages and Igarashi Motors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 852 stocks advanced and 889 declined while 363 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1178 stocks advanced, 1380 declined and 157 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

