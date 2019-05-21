App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: Pharma stocks gain led by Dr Reddy's Labs, RIL gains, Tata Motors falls 4%

The top Nifty gainers included Bharti Infratel which jumped 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Reliance Industries, Britannia Industries and HDFC while the top losers are BPCL, Tata Motors, IOC, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note after the market rallied over 3.5 percent on May 20. Exit Polls are clearly indicating Modi-led NDA to make a thumping return to power on May 23 with New18 IPSOS predicting NDA to get 336 seats while UPA may get a mere 82 seats out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Nifty50 is up 21 points, trading at 11,849, while the Sensex added 104 points and is trading at 39,456.

Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Dr Reddy's Labs which jumped 3 percent followed by Divis Labs, Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

FMCG stocks are also buzzing with gains from Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Jubilant Food and United Breweries among others.

related news

However, selective auto stocks are trading in the red with loses from Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR which are down over 4 percent after  dismal Q4 earnings followed by Motherson Sumi Systems, Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

From the media space, the top losers are Zee Entertainment, TV Today Network, Sun TV, Network18 and DEN Networks.

Selective oil & gas stocks are down as HPCL and BPCL are down 3-5 percent each followed by IOC and ONGC. However, heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped over 2 percent.

India VIX spiked 4.18 percent at 24.67 levels.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, Tata Motors and State Bank of India.

32 stocks have hit new 52-week high including HDFC, Just Dial, Siemens, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

TV Today, Mcleod Russel, McNally Bharat, Fortis Healthcare and Gammon Infra have hit new 52-week low on the NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 723 stocks advanced and 932 declined while 439 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 931 stocks advanced, 1202 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on May 21, 2019 11:28 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

