D-St Buzz: Over 350 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Tata Motors tanks 10%, VIX jumps

The Indian benchmark indices have slipped into the red with Sensex down 218 points at 37,109 mark while the Nifty is down 78 points and is trading at 10,938 level.

Nifty PSU Bank is the underperforming sector, down over 3 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, OBC, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Syndicate Bank.

The realty index is down over 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

Metal stocks continues to remain under pressure. The top losers are JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL< NMDC, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

From the banking space, the top losers are YES Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

India VIX jumped 3.07 percent and is trading at 17.14.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Infosys, Bajaj Auto and Tech Mahindra while the top losers are Tata Motors, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Steel and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing, State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

381 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Tata Motors, SAIL, YES Bank, Allahabad Bank, Raymond, Andhra Bank, BHEL, MRPL, Edelweiss Financial, Wockhardt, Cummins India, NCC, ITC, Britannia Industries and ONGC among others.