Last Updated : May 09, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; JSPL down 4%, Bharti Airtel falls

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 711 stocks advanced and 990 declined while 398 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 990 stocks advanced, 1,367 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red with Nifty down 49 points, trading at 11,309, while the Sensex shed 180 points and is trading at 37,608.

At 14:32 hrs, Nifty Energy is down over a percent dragged by Reliance Industries which close to 3 percent followed by BPCL and HPCL.

From the metal space, the top losers are Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, SAIL and Vedanta.

Selective infra stocks are trading in the negative territory with loses from Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, CG Power, Interglobe Aviation, IRB Infra, NCC and NTPC among others.

However, Nifty Media continues to outperform all other indices, up over 3 percent led by Zee Entertainment which jumped over 8 percent followed by Sun TV, Dish TV, Hathway Cable, TV Today Network and INOX Leisure.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Reliance Power, Sun TV, Edelweiss Financial Services, Reliance Infra and Reliance Capital while the top losers are Gillette India, MRPL, JSPL, KIOCL and ABB.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Ramky Infra, Jet Airways, Avadh Sugar and Dish TV while the top losers are eClerx Services, Suzlon Energy, Gravita, Peninsula India and Asian Oil.

India VIX is down 2.69 percent at 25.66 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Titan Company and Bajaj Finance while Reliance Industries, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, BPCL and NTPC are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included 63 moons technologies, Neogen Chemicals and DCM Shriram.

175 stocks have hit new 52-week low on NSE including Jindal Cotex, Sunil Hitech, IL&FS Transportation, Mercator, McNally Bharat, ABG Shipyard, Biocon, RattanIndia Power, TV18 Broadcast, SMS Pharma, Eveready Industries, MTNL, Thyrocare Technologies, KCP Sugar, Bosch, HCL Infosystems, JBM Auto, Liberty Shoes, Rallis India, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Goa Carbons, Amara Raja Batteries and Ballarpur Industries among others.

229 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE including Amrapali Fincap Ltd., Peninsula Land, McNally Bharat, Leel Electricals, Leel Electricals, IL&FS Transportation, ABG Shipyard, Vista Pharma, DB Realty, Graphite India, Biocon, Eveready Industries, Igarashi Motors, Kohinoor Foods, HCL Infosystems, Bosch, Jyothy Labs, Jain Irrigation, HT Media, Adlabs Entertainment, Goa Carbons, Max Ventures and Atlas Cycles among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

 
First Published on May 9, 2019 02:52 pm

