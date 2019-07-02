D-St Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Indiabulls Housing jumps 3%, Tata Motors drags

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 29 points at 11,894 while the Sensex up 95 points and is trading at 39,781 level.

Nifty IT is up over half a percent led by Oracle Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers are HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and BPCL. Heavyweight Reliance Industries is also trading in the green.

From the auto space, Eicher Motors added close to 2 percent while Tata Motors shed 2 percent.

Selective banking stocks are trading in the green led by IDFC First Bank, HDFC bank and RBL bank while the top losers are YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

India VIX is down 1.37 percent and is trading at 14.40 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL, ONGC, Eicher Motors and HDFC while the top losers are YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Adani Power, Zee Entertainment and HDFC.

Adani Power, TD Power Systems, SBI Life Insurance, Trent and CESC have hit new 52-week high on BSE.

On the other hand, 204 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Ortel Communications, Healthcare Global, Quess Corp, McNally Bharat, Tilaknagar Industries, TVS Motor, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and Graphite India among others.

793 stocks advanced and 926 declined while 364 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1063 stocks advanced, 1319 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

