D-St Buzz: Over 150 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE; RIL, Zee Ent fall 2-5% each

Sentiments have turned negative as the benchmark indices are trading deep in the red with Nifty down 97 points, trading at 11,400, while the Sensex plunged 333 points and is trading at 37,943.

At 12:00 hrs, Nifty Media is the biggest drag, down 3 percent pulled down by Zee Entertainment fell over 5 percent followed by TV Today, Sun TV Network, Network18, Dish TV and DEN Networks.

Nifty Realty shed over 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which tanked 7 percent followed by Sobha, Unitech, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF and Godrej Properties.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are Reliance Industries which shed over 2 percent followed by ONGC and HPCL.

Selective pharma stocks are down led by Glenmark Pharma which shed 4 percent followed by Piramal Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy's Labs.

From the banking space, the top losers are IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and RBL Bank.

India VIX is down 0.15 percent at 26.44 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include UPL, JSW Steel, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Power Grid while BPCL, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Dr Reddy's Labs are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, YES Bank and DHFL.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included 63 moons technologies, Mold-Tek Technologies, Balaxi Ventures and Fairchem Speciality.

151 stocks have hit new 52-week low on NSE including Vodafone Idea, Eveready Industries, Sunil Hitech, McNally Bharat, Reliance Home Finance, TV Today Network, Orchid Pharma, Mercator, ABG Shipyard, Cadila Healthcare, DB Realty, Bosch, KCP Sugar, HCL Infosystems, JK Tyre, Amara Raja Batteries, Britannia Industries, IDBI Bank, Indiabulls Ventures, IFCI and IL&FS Transportation among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 389 stocks advanced and 1,312 declined while 394 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 589 stocks advanced, 1,566 declined and 101 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.