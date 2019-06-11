App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: Over 150 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; Sun Pharma down 3%, YES Bank gains

The top gainers from the NSE include ONGC, Vedanta, HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, BPCL, Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty adding 19 points and is trading at 11,941 while the Sensex jumped 87 points and is trading at 39,872 level.

Nifty Metal is up close to a percent led by Jindal Steel and Power and JSW Steel which are up over 1 percent each followed by NALCO, NMDC, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

From the IT space, the top gainers are HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Infibeam and Birlasoft among others.

Selective banking stocks are trading in the green led by YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Nifty Pharma is down close to a percent dragged by Sun Pharma which is down 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma and Piramal Enterprises.

India VIX is down 2 percent at 14.68 levels.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, TCS, PC Jeweller and Reliance Industries.

168 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Jet Airways, Sintex Plastics, Eros Media, McLeod Russel, Kwality, Opto Circuits, Manpasand Beverages, Mercator, Aban Offshore, Castex Technologies, Reliance Infra, Reliance Communications, Radico Khaitan, Kolte-Patil Developers and Coffee Day Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 684 stocks advanced and 971 declined while 435 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 856 stocks advanced, 1187 declined and 116 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

