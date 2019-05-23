D-St Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank zooms 7% led by BoB; Adani group stocks spikes, SBI at new 52-week high

Dalal Street have hit record highs with benchmark indices including the Nifty and Sensex rallying over 2 percent each. Lok Sabha Election Results are currently underway with BJP crossing halfway mark in leads. NDA is leading in 342 seats pan India with PM Narendra Modi at the front of the race in Varanasi.

Nifty jumped 240 points and is trading at 11,978 mark while the Sensex zoomed 802 points and is trading at 39,912 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank spiked over 7 percent led by Bank of Baroda which zoomed 10 percent followed by State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

From the Infra space, the top gainers are Adani Power, Adani Ports, BHEL, L&T, GMR Infra, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Siemens and NBCC.

Nifty midcap added 2 percent led by DHEL, Century Textiles, Cholamandalam Investment, Muthooot Finance, Federal Bank, PFC and REC.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Adani Enterprises, Reliance Power, Canara Bank, Sun TV, Indian Bank, Relliance Capital and Adani Transmission.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Adani Enterprises, Ramky Infra, Morephen Labs, TD Power and KNR Construction.

India VIX plunged 26.53 percent at 20.30 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank and State Bank of India while the top losers are Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Hindalco Industries, HCL Tech and Wipro.

The most active stocks were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda.

SBI, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Titan Company, Just Dial and Axis Bank.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1292 stocks advanced and 322 declined while 473 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1380 stocks advanced, 434 declined and 83 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis