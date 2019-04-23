D-St Buzz: Nifty Pharma outshines led by Sun Pharma; volumes of Tejas Networks rise the most

The Indian stock market has extended the morning gains with Nifty adding 36 points, trading at 11,627, while the Sensex is trading in the green, up 113 points and is trading at 38,758.

Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, led by Sun Pharma and Lupin which jumped over 3 percent each followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma.

PSU banks along with the real estate stocks are trading on a positive note led by Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Prestige Estates, Indiabulls Real Estate, Unitech, DLF and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty Infra continues to drag with loses from Bharti Infratel, IRB Infra, Larsen & Toubro, NBCC, NTPC and Reliance Communications.

India VIX jumped 2.74 percent at 24.71 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ONGC and Bajaj Finance while GAIL India, NTPC, BPCL, Power Grid and Bharti Infratel are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, PC Jeweller, YES Bank and HDFC Bank.

Bata India, DCB Bank, MT Educare and Balaxi Ventures hit 52-week high on NSE while IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Petron Engineering, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Shipping Corporation Of India and Bharat Wire hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 903 stocks advanced and 797 declined while 397 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,224 stocks advanced, 1,138 declined and 170 remained unchanged.

The stocks which moved the most with respect to volumes includes Tejas Networks was trading with volumes of 125,769 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,177 shares, an increase of 2,910.70 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 18.45 times. Bajaj Electricals was trading with volumes of 528,045 shares, compared to its five day average of 19,010 shares, an increase of 2,677.72 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 32.01 times.

Thomas Cook (India) was trading with volumes of 77,874 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,518 shares, an increase of 1,094.79 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 11.11 times.

Ipca Laboratories was trading with volumes of 64,071 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,764 shares, an increase of 631.07 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.81 times. ABB India was trading with volumes of 46,713 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,113 shares, an increase of 475.81 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 4.53 times.

