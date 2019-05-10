D-St Buzz: Nifty Metal drags as Tata Steel tanks 7%; Zee Ent jumps 4%, SBI rises

Benchmark indices have turned red with Nifty down 9 points, trading at 11,293, while the Sensex shed 43 points and is trading at 37,515.

At 15:10 hrs, Nifty Metal is the underperforming sector, down over 1 percent dragged by Tata Steel which shed over 7 percent followed by NMDC, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are ONGC which shed over 2 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

IT stocks continue to drag led by HCL Tech which traded lower by 4 percent followed by Tata Consultancy Services and Oracle Financial Services.

Nifty PSU Bank gained over close to 3 percent led by OBC, State Bank of India, PNB, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

India VIX jumped 2.98 percent at 26.25 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Titan Company while Tata Steel, HCL Tech, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Indian Oil Corporation are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Voltas.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included 63 moons technologies, DCM Shriram, Fairchem Speciality and Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

118 stocks have hit new 52-week low on NSE including Bharat Forge, Clariant Chemicals, Eveready Industries, Graphite India, Vodafone Idea, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Peninsula Land, Punj Lloyd, Shriram City Union Finance, Thyrocare Technologies and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 885 stocks advanced and 817 declined while 400 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1,206 stocks advanced, 1,235 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

