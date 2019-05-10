App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: Nifty Metal drags as Tata Steel tanks 7%; Zee Ent jumps 4%, SBI rises

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Titan Company while Tata Steel, HCL Tech, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Indian Oil Corporation are the top losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Benchmark indices have turned red with Nifty down 9 points, trading at 11,293, while the Sensex shed 43 points and is trading at 37,515.

At 15:10 hrs, Nifty Metal is the underperforming sector, down over 1 percent dragged by Tata Steel which shed over 7 percent followed by NMDC, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are ONGC which shed over 2 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

IT stocks continue to drag led by HCL Tech which traded lower by 4 percent followed by Tata Consultancy Services and Oracle Financial Services.

related news

Nifty PSU Bank gained over close to 3 percent led by OBC, State Bank of India, PNB, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

India VIX jumped 2.98 percent at 26.25 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Titan Company while Tata Steel, HCL Tech, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank and Indian Oil Corporation are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and Voltas.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included 63 moons technologies, DCM Shriram, Fairchem Speciality and Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

118 stocks have hit new 52-week low on NSE including Bharat Forge, Clariant Chemicals, Eveready Industries, Graphite India, Vodafone Idea, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Peninsula Land, Punj Lloyd, Shriram City Union Finance, Thyrocare Technologies and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 885 stocks advanced and 817 declined while 400 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1,206 stocks advanced, 1,235 declined and 167 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 10, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #SBI #Sensex #Tata Steel #Zee Entertainment

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Asus ZenFone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapix ...

PUBG Mobile Developer Tencent Launches Game For Peace in China, Become ...

Thank You for Being More of a Friend than a Colleague, Says Akshay Kum ...

Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opene ...

Modi Hammers Congress ‘Mentality’ After Pitroda Dismisses 1984 Rio ...

Tough Love: Avicii's Posthumous Song Featuring Sounds From India Relea ...

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce 10th Matric ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Resu ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Class 10 Results on Ma ...

India inflation likely crept up to six-month high in April

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower for eighth day, down 4% for the week, ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: 'Don't know or don't care!' Delay frustra ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

SBI reports Rs 838 cr net profit in March quarter as bad loans decline ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.