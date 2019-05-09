D-St Buzz: Nifty Media outperforms led by Zee Entertainment; YES Bank jumps 4%, RIL drags

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note following tension between US and China with regards to tariff war. Nifty is down 48 points, trading at 11,311, while the Sensex shed 177 points and is trading at 37,611.

At 12:11 hrs, Nifty Energy is down close to 2 percent dragged by Reliance Industries which shed over 2.5 percent followed by BPCL and HPCL.

From the infra space, the top losers are CG Power, Bharti Infratel, Interglobe Aviation, NTPC, NCC and Tata Communications among others.

However, Nifty Media jumped over 3 percent led by Zee Entertainment which jumped over 7 percent followed by Sun TV, Dish TV, Hathway Cable and TV Today Network.

India VIX is down 2.58 percent at 25.69levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp while NTPC, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Bharti Infratel and HCL Tech are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, YES Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included 63 moons technologies and DCM Shriram.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 759 stocks advanced and 899 declined while 441 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 948 stocks advanced, 1,166 declined and 137 remained unchanged.

