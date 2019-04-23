D-St Buzz: Nifty Media outperforms led by Zee Ent; HDFC Bank gains, Bharti Airtel drags

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty50 up 17 points, trading at 11,611, while the Sensex added 73 points and is trading at 38,718.

Nifty Media is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Zee Entertainment which jumped 4 percent after global research firm Macquarie expects a whopping 36 percent upside in stock amid stake sale buzz.

The other gainers are Dish TV which gained 2 percent followed by Zee Media, UFO Moviez, DEN Networks and Hathway Cable.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Lupin, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla.

Selective PSU banks are trading in the green led by Punjab National Bank, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates, DLF, Brigade Enterprises and Oberoi Realty.

However, Nifty Infra is down half a percent dragged by Bharti Airtel which is down 1 percent followed by IRB Infra, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Communications, NHPC, NTPC, Tata Communications and Vodafone Idea.

India VIX spiked 4.66 percent at 25.17 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, YES Bank, ONGC and Indiabulls Housing Finance while GAIL India, NTPC, BPCL, Tata Steel and Adani Ports are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, PC Jeweller, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Interglobe Aviation.

DCB Bank, MT Educare and Balaxi Ventures hit 52-week high on NSE while IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Petron Engineering, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Shipping Corporation Of India and Bharat Wire hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 811 stocks advanced and 797 declined while 480 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 960 stocks advanced, 946 declined and 97 remained unchanged.

