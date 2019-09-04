App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: Metals shine led by SAIL; Bharti Airtel jumps 2%, RIL most active

The top Nifty50 gainers include Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank and Vedanta while the top losers are Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Britannia Industries.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices are trading at the high point of the day with Sensex up 104 points at 36,667 mark while the Nifty gained 25 points and is trading at 10,823 level.

Nifty Metal gained a percent led by SAIL which spiked over 5 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

Banking stocks continue to buzz led by State Bank of India, RBL Bank, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank among others.

From the infra space, the top gainers are Bharti Airtel which added 2 percent followed by CG Power, Container Corp, NCC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Communications, Reliance Power and Tata Power.

Nifty Media shed a percent dragged by Eros International Media, Jagran Prakashan, Network18 and Zee Media.

Auto stocks continue to drag with the top losers being Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, Eicher Motors and Exide Industries.

India VIX is down 3.10 percent and is trading at 17.50.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Maruti, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.

Among the Nifty50 names, 31 stocks advanced while 18 declined.

127 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Tata Motors, Tata Motors (DVR), Balkrishna Industries, Canara Bank, ONGC, Godrej Industries, Bharat Forge, Union Bank and JPSL while Infosys hit new high.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

