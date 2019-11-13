D-St Buzz: Metals melt; sectoral index top loser on BSE

With a loss of 2.27 percent, the BSE Metal index ended as the top sectoral loser on November 13 with all components in the red.

Most metal stocks suffered selling pressure on November 13, mirroring the trend in the broader market, as weak factory output data and a falling rupee dealt a blow to investor sentiment.

The Indian Rupee plunged to the two-month low level of 72.06 on November 13 after India's industrial output contracted by the most in almost seven years.

Besides, the uncertainty on the front of US-China trade talks added to the nervousness.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon,” but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration’s economic record, reported Reuters.

Shares of Jindal Steel ended as the top loser in the metal pack, falling 5.80 percent, followed by Nalco (down 5.54 percent), SAIL (down 4.42 percent), Hindalco (down 3.59 percent), NMDC (down 2.94 percent) and Vedanta (down 2.82 percent).

Shares of JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel and Hindustan Zinc declined up to 1 percent.

The 30-share pack Sensex closed the day 229 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 40,116, with 25 stocks in the red. Yes Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Vedanta emerged as the top loser in the index.

TCS, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki and NTPC ended in the green in the index.