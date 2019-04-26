D-St Buzz: Metal stocks shine led by Tata Steel; HCL Tech at new 52-week high, autos drag

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 36 point, trading at 11,677, while the Sensex gained 80 points and is trading at 38,811.

Nifty Metal is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Tata Steel which spiked 6 percent after reporting its Q4 numbers on April 26, 2019. The other gainers are Jindal Steel & Power which jumped close to 6 percent followed by SAIL and Jindal Stainless.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing after fall in global crude oil prices. The top gainers are GAIL India, HPCL, BPCL and Reliance Industries.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers are Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, PNB and Central Bank of India.

However, Nifty Auto is down 1 percent and is the underperforming sector dragged by Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors which shed close to 2 percent followed by Motherson Sumi Systems, Hero MotoCorp and Apollo Tyres.

India VIX is down 3.31 percent at 22.46 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Cipla, GAIL India and BPCL while Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 826 stocks advanced and 783 declined while 477 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 950 stocks advanced, 938 declined and 116 remained unchanged.

