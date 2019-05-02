D-St Buzz: Infra stocks gain led by Bharti Infratel; RIL, HDFC Bank at record highs

Benchmark indices continues to trade in the green but is off the high point of the day with Nifty up 7 points, trading at 11,755, while the Sensex added 64 points and is trading at 39,096.

Nifty Infra is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Bharti Infratel which jumped close to 3 percent followed by Bharti Airtel which added close to 2 percent. The other gainers are Larsen & Toubro, Container Corp, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Communications, NBCC, Reliance Infra, Power Grid and Vodafone Idea.

From the PSU banking space, the top gainers are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank.

Nifty IT is the underperforming sector, down 1.5 percent dragged by Tata Consultancy Services which is down 2 percent followed by HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro and Tata Elxsi.

Selective pharma stocks are trading in the red with loses from Glenmark Pharma, Divis Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

India VIX jumped 3.94 percent at 22.69 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include YES Bank which jumped 4 percent followed by Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel and L&T while Britannia Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Tata Motors.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and TCS.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Finance and PVR while Jet Airways, Mcleod Russel, Reliance Power, Mercator, PNB Housing, TV Today Network, JK Tyre, KPIT Tech, ABG Shipyard, MRF and IDBI Bank have hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 795 stocks advanced and 905 declined while 393 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,036 stocks advanced, 1,220 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

