you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 07, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: FMCG stocks gain led by Marico, HUL; HDFC jumps 2%, OMCs drag

The top Nifty gainers include HUL, Hindalco Industries, HDFC, Bharti Infratel and Indiabulls Housing Finance while BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, IOC and HCL Tech are the top losers.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 24 points, trading at 11,622, while the Sensex gained 112 points and is trading at 38,712.

FMCG stocks are buzzing in this afternoon session led by Marico which spiked 7 percent followed by Hindustan Unilever, GSK Consumer, United Spirits and Dabur India.

Selective auto stocks are also trading in the green led by TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Apollo Tyres.

From the media space, Dish TV, Zee Entertainment and TV Today are the top losers.

Nifty Energy is down a percent dragged by HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India and Reliance Industries.

India VIX is down 3.14 percent at 25.60 levels.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Marico, PC Jeweller and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Marico, PC Jeweller and Bharti Airtel.

Stocks which hit 52-week high on the NSE included 63 moons technologies, Aavas Financiers, Fairchem Speciality and Mold-Tek Technologies.

On the other hand, 65 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Cyient, D B Realty, Future Retail, IDBI Bank, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Jain Irrigation Systems, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Reliance Home Finance and TV Today Network among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 925 stocks advanced and 757 declined while 414 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,141 stocks advanced, 1,089 declined and 137 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 7, 2019 12:57 pm

