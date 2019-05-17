App
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: FMCG stocks gain led by HUL; Bajaj Finance spikes 5%, Kotak Bank at new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 899 stocks advanced and 767 declined while 423 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1081 stocks advanced, 952 declined and 117 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 50 points, trading at 11,306, while the Sensex jumped 204 points and is trading at 37,598.

Nifty FMCG is up over 1 percent led by Hindustan Unilever which jumped 2 percent followed by Godrej Consumer, Dabur India, Marico, Emami and Colgate Palmolive.

Media stocks are also buzzing led by Zee Entertainment, PVR, INOX Leisure and EROS International.

Selective realty stocks are up with gains from Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates and Sobha.

However, pharma stocks are trading in the red with loses from Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharma.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

India VIX is marginally up 0.11 percent at 28.40 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp, Zee Entertainment and Mahindra & Mahindra while Hindalco Industries, IOC, Adani Ports, BPCL and ONGC are the top losers.

The most active stocks were Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv and Aurobindo Pharma.

Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Merck and UPL have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

130 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE including Delta Corp, Motherson Sumi Systems, Vodafone Idea, Fortis Healthcare, Natco Pharma, Bombay Burmah, JK Tyre and NHPC among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on May 17, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

