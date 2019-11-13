App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-St Buzz: Financial stocks take a beating; Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing, SBI, ICICI Bank top losers

YES Bank and SBI ended 3-5 percent in the red and is the top Sensex losers while ICICI Bank is the top negative contributor in Nifty.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative image

The benchmark indices closed deep in the red with Sensex down 229.02 points or 0.57 percent at 40116.06, and the Nifty was down 73 points or 0.61 percent at 11840.50.

Nifty PSU Bank is the biggest drag, down over 3 percent led by Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, OBC and Bank of Baroda.

The other losers included Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, RBL Bank and YES Bank.

Nifty Financial Services is down over a percent dragged by Indiabulls Housing Finance, M&M Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation, REC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

About 954 shares have advanced, 1583 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

