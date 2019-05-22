D-St Buzz: Bank Nifty in green led by IndusInd Bank; L&T hits new 52-week high, VIX zooms

Benchmark indices have extended the morning gains with Nifty50 adding 43 points, trading at 11,752, while the Sensex gained 238 points and is trading at 39,208.

Bank Nifty is trading with gains of over half a percent led by IndusInd Bank which jumped over 5 percent after reporting profit of Rs 360 crore followed by Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

From the infra space, the top gainers are BHEL, CG Power, Bharti Airtel, Interglobe Aviation, NCC, NBCC, Reliance Communications, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power and Vodafone Idea among others.

Selective pharma names are trading in the green led by Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla and Lupin among others.

From the metal space, Hindalco Industries, MOIL, NALCO, NMDC and Vedanta.

FMCG along with media stocks are trading in the red led by ITC, Hindustan Unilever, United Breweries and United Spirits. From the media space, the top losers are Zee Entertainment, TV Today Network, PVR, Jagran Prakashan, Hathway Cable, DEN Networks and Dish TV.

Selective IT stocks are trading in the red with loses from Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

India VIX zoomed 14.15 percent at 29.28 levels.

The top Nifty gainers included IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp while the top losers are Tech Mahindra, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks were IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India and Just Dial.

Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HeidelbergCement India, Just Dial, City Union Bank and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

73 stocks hit new 52-week low on NSE including Mercator, Jubilant Lifesciences, Amara Raja Batteries, Sterlite Technologies, Fortis Healthcare and Vodafone Idea.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 927 stocks advanced and 779 declined while 394 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1219 stocks advanced, 1179 declined and 172 remained unchanged.

