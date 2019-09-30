D-St Buzz: 150 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Zee Ent down 6%, YES Bank tumbles

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty50 down 87 points and is trading at 11,424 level while the Sensex shed 305 points and is trading at 38,517 mark.

Banking stocks are under pressure with PSU Bank index down over 3 percent dragged by Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IDBI Bank and State Bank of India.

The other losers included YES Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Axis Bank.

Midcap stocks are also under pressure, the top losers included Indiabulls Ventures which tanked 20 percent followed by RBL Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services and Central Bank.

From the metal space, JPSL and Hindustan Copper shed over 3 percent each followed by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Vedanta and NALCO.

The top losers from the media space included Zee Entertainment which tanked over 6 percent followed by DEN Networks, Dish TV, Eros International Media, Sun TV, UFO Moviez and Hathway Cable.

India VIX is up 1.67 percent and is trading at 16.39 level.

The top Nifty50 gainers include HCL Tech, UPL, Infosys, TCS and BPCL while the top losers are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, State Bank of India and Vedanta.

The most active stocks were Indiabulls Housing, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries.

Among the Nifty50 names, 12 stocks advanced while 38 declined.

Adani Green Energy, HDFC Life Insurance, KEI Industries, Bajaj Finance and Proctor & Gamble have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

150 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Indiabull Housing, Indiabulls Ventures, YES Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Zee Entertainment, PNB Housing Finance, Cipla, Glenmark Pharma, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank among others.