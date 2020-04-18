D-St awaits more fiscal measures as RBI’s Bazooka 2.0 was rather conservative

More fiscal measures are generally awaited at a time when uncertainty clouds sentiments and markets have always embraced any fiscal measures with open arms during such uncertain times, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.



Q) What are your views on RBI Bazooka 2.0? Is it enough to propel the economy or are some of the steps taken in the right direction? What kind of impact it will have on markets -- sectors to benefit?



A) The RBI’s Bazooka 2.0 was rather conservative as the Governor indicated a piecemeal manner of infusing liquidity. These were indeed steps in the right direction and have addressed major concerns for NBFCs, financial institutions such as SIDBI, NABARD, NHB, and the real estate sectors.

Banks have also received some relief on the NPA recognition and stressed asset reclassification front. A 25 bps reduction in the fixed reverse repo rate will definitely enable the banking sector to lend further and improve liquidity in the system.

The relief measures are definitely a big positive for the real estate, NBFCs, HFCs, banks, and agriculture sectors.

This has definitely boosted investor confidence as the quarterly numbers to be published by corporates will no longer be a horror story. Any further infusions will also aid the markets further.

A) More fiscal measures are generally awaited at a time when uncertainty clouds sentiments and markets have always embraced any fiscal measures with open arms during such uncertain times.

Since India mirrors global indices, and keeping the US as a standard, it is hoping for a slew of fiscal measures to boost further confidence.

A) Going ahead, it is expected that markets will remain volatile backed by low volumes and open interest.

Given that in the past weeks Indian bourses have aligned with global markets, a similar reaction is expected until the lockdown ends and then markets could read and react to the ground-level reality.

Hence, when global cues start endorsing positive sentiments the same may follow back home.

A) The Nifty50 is expected to face stiff resistance at 9300 which is a 38 percent retracement of the entire fall. Any weakness below 9000 will begin another round of selling in the market. Going ahead market is likely to consolidate while facing selling pressure at higher levels.

A) RBI’s recent measures can indeed provide relief to banks and NBFCs but it can be momentary given the uncertainty of the lockdown period.

On the upside resistance zone on the BankNifty index is placed at 20600-20800, if index gets to surpass that we might expect a 1500 to 2000 points move.

However, we have more of a consolidated view and BankNifty is likely to move sideways going ahead.

A) Buying is more event-driven in small and midcaps at this point in time. A number of consolidated factors including the stimulus measures by Government and RBI are impacting buying behaviour in these stocks.

Investors are following the buy on dips strategy but in the process are forgetting that companies that have performed in the past are not necessarily going to emerge winners post this pandemic.

It is extremely essential to analyse the impact of lockdowns and restrictions in trade on businesses before buying them.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.