App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Mart operator rallies 9%, at record closing high amid QIP success

The company had received approval for QIP from its board members and shareholders in May and August last year, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
DMart
DMart
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Avenue Supermarts, the retail chain D-Mart operator, rallied 8.6 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 2,484.15 on February 10 following strong demand to its QIP issue launched last week.

The stock gained 30 percent in the last 15 days and nearly 98 percent in the last 9 months amid strong fundamentals. It touched an intraday record high of Rs 2,537 (up 11 percent).

Ace stock investor Radhakishan Damani-owned company launched qualified institutional placement on February 5, to raise Rs 3,998.08 crore and dilute the stake to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

Close

Avenue received around Rs 24,000 crore worth of demand for the issue and a lot of global as well as domestic fund houses put their bids, reports CNBC-Awaaz quoting sources.

related news

Considering the earnings growth expectations and consistency in new store additions, the participation was seen from HSBC Global, WhiteOak, GIC (formerly known as Government of Singapore Investment Corporation), SBI Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Axis MF etc, the report said.

The company had received approval for QIP from its board members and shareholders in May and August last year respectively.

On February 5, Operations Committee of the company passed resolutions for authorising the opening of the issue of up to 2 crore equity shares on February 5.

The floor price for the issue was fixed at Rs 1,999.04 per share.

Meanwhile, the D-Mart operator showed a healthy 53.3 percent growth in Q3 FY20 profit-driven by lower tax cost, and higher revenue and operating income.

Revenue from operations grew by 23.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,751.9 crore during the quarter that ended in December 2019.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBTIDA) increased 30.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 593.1 crore, and its EBITDA margin expanded by 50 basis points to 8.8 percent in Q3 FY20.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.