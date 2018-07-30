App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts, posts 43% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 250 crore

The company’s revenues grew 27 percent at Rs 4,559.4 crore against Rs 3,598.1 crore, year on year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Avenue Supermarts, which runs D-Mart chain of stores in India, reported a strong 43 percent rise in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 250.6 crore. The firm had reported Rs 174.8 crore profit during the same quarter of last year.

The company’s revenues grew 27 percent at Rs 4,559.4 crore against Rs 3,598.1 crore, year on year.

At the operating level, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) soared 39 percent to Rs 423 crore against Rs 303.1 crore in the previous year.

The operating margin came in higher at 9.3 percent against 8.4 percent last year.

At the close of market hours, the stock quoted at Rs 1,592.65, up Rs 24.95, or 1.59 percent.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 05:02 pm

