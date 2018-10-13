App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts posts 19% growth in profit for Q2

Revenue rises 39 percent to Rs 4,872 crore; adds three stores during quarter under review.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of D-Mart chain of stores, posted 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 226 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 190.3 crore during the same quarter last year.

The firm’s revenue rose 39 percent to Rs 4,872 crore against Rs 3,507 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

At an operating level, the company reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 390 crore. This is a growth of 23 percent against Rs 317 crore that the firm posted last year.

The operating margin has been reported at 8 percent for the quarter under review. This is a one percentage point fall from 9 percent in Q2 of FY18.

The company further informed that it added three stores during the quarter.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 of FY19 stood at Rs 3.62 against Rs 3.06 last year.

“During the quarter, we continued to bring prices down for our customers across categories. Our revenue growth in Q2 is a reflection of these price cuts,” Neville Noronha, CEO and managing director of Avenue Supermarts said in a statement.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #DMart #Results

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.