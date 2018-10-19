App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient rises 3% on robust Sept quarter numbers; PhillipCapital maintains buy with target Rs 940

The company declared an interim dividend at 120 percent i.e Rs 6 per share on a face value of Rs 5 for the financial year 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Cyient rose 3.5 percent intraday Friday as company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's profit was up 54 percent to Rs 127.1 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore.

Revenue rose 10 percent to Rs 1,187 crore versus Rs 1,080 crore. Its dollar revenue increased 5.04 percent to USD 168.9 million versus USD 160.8 million QoQ.

The company declared an interim dividend at 120 percent i.e Rs 6 per share on a face value of Rs 5 for the financial year 2018-19.

Research house PhillipCapital has maintained buy call on Cyient with a target of Rs 940. It sees potential upside of 40 percent.

It has posted strong revenue performance, while margins came way above estimates. Meanwhile, growth outlook for the next year remains upbeat and it is a perfect way to play the growing ERD segment.

At 11:28 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 664.60, down Rs 5.25, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 11:37 am

