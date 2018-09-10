App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient gains 2% after Co acquires 86% stake in subsidiary company

This transaction does not materially impact the consolidated financials of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Cyient gained 2 percent intraday Monday as company acquired 86 percent stake in subsidiary company Cyient KK, Japan.

Cyient Australia Pty, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has acquired 86 percent stake in Cyient KK, Japan, which is another wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Subsequently, the stake of the company in Cyient KK, Japan is 14 percent.

At 11:56 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 804, up Rs 11.70, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

The share gained 52 percent in last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 12:16 pm

#Buzzing Stocks

