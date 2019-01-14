App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient climbs 4% ahead of board meeting to consider share buyback

Company, on January 17, will also consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cyient shares gained 4.4 percent intraday Monday ahead of the meeting of board of directors to consider share buyback later this week.

"Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company," the software company said.

On same day, the company will also consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

At 13:52 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 597.25, up Rs 1.25, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cyient

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.