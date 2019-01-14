Cyient climbs 4% ahead of board meeting to consider share buyback

Cyient shares gained 4.4 percent intraday Monday ahead of the meeting of board of directors to consider share buyback later this week.

"Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company," the software company said.

On same day, the company will also consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

At 13:52 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 597.25, up Rs 1.25, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.