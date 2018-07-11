App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CV up cycle should last for another two years, bet on these 3 stocks for better returns

The current commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle should last for another two years marked by policy changes, changing fleet operating dynamics, shift to higher tonnage vehicles creating a sustainable demand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recently met up with transport and fleet operators, industry experts and auto financiers as part of ground checks to understand the current scenario in auto financing, the idle time of trucks, cost increases and the demand environment.

We continue to remain optimistic on the current up cycle on the demand environment and reckon that the current commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle should last for another two years marked by policy changes, changing fleet operating dynamics, shift to higher tonnage vehicles creating a sustainable demand.

Catching these emerging macro trends early-on, diversified businesses like Cholamandalam Finance (CIFC) and cyclical plays with product expertise such as Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF) and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) stand as clear beneficiaries.

related news

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

MMFS continues to improve its market share across segments, while the remaining leader in M&M (30-35 percent)/Maruti (8-10 percent), especially in the rural side.

Going forward, the incremental traction should be largely driven by an anticipated normal monsoon, contribution from the new branch network (addition of 100 branches in FY18), renewed infra activity and improving cash flows in troubled pockets.

Against this backdrop, we reckon MMFS to maintain healthy 18 percent AUM growth over FY18-FY21. MMFS completely remain focused on rural penetration and positioning maintaining its market leadership.

The loan growth buoyancy and cash flow uptick tailwinds aiding asset quality improvement should help deliver 2.5-2.7 percent ROA, 15-18 percent ROE and 30-40 percent earnings growth over FY19-FY20.

We retain Accumulate recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 553 based on 3.2x Mar-20 ABV.

Shriram Transport Finance

While new CVs demand stands on the rise with a shift to higher tonnage segment, the management continues to thrust on the higher yielding used CV business that forms 84 percent of the overall AUM.

Going ahead, with a pickup in infra activity and favorable monsoon outlook, and increasing penetration into rural/urban centres should aid AUM growth of 18 percent-20 percent over FY19-20E. With one-third of liability getting repriced each year, better lending yields remaining stable (14 percent+), we believe SHTF should clock NIMs at 8.6-8.7 percent by FY20E.

Moreover, the greater thrust upon customers’ proposed business model and cash flows improving coupled with an enhanced provision in place (PCR at 70 percent), the asset quality woes stand behind.

Against this backdrop, we reckon gross NPA to settle at around 7 percent by FY20E. We retain our Buy stance with a revised target price of Rs 1,832 based on 2.6x Mar-20 ABV.

Cholamandalam Finance

CIFC has been the only consistent sector outperformer with a track record of 17-18 percent+ RoEs for past five years, further poised to clock 20 percent sustainable RoEs.

Riding the cyclical recovery, we reckon CIFC to deliver robust 27 percent earnings CAGR over FY18-20E driven by strong AUM traction, imminent margins stability, enhanced operating efficiencies and capital sufficiency.

Given the strong earnings momentum, we envisage RoE to rise to 22 percent levels by FY20E averaging at 20 percent over FY18-20E. RoAs, on similar lines, should stack up to 2.8 percent+ by FY20-end.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:49 am

tags #Cholamandalam Investment #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #Shriram Transport Finance #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.