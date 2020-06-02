'Current valuations offer attractive long-term entry points in mid & smallcaps'

Continued institutional investor appetite for large capital raises and block deals in largecap names would signal healthy market conditions and a return of risk appetite from local retail investors, who have been largely absent for the last two months, would broaden market participation, said S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading at Emkay Global Financial Services in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: The market snapped a three-week losing streak and climbed 6 percent for the week. How do you see the markets in June?

The heartening aspect of the pullback over the last week of May was the improved market breadth and wider participation of well-shorted sectors like financials & autos. Nifty Junior has already rallied to its April 30 highs, and its daily RSI is entering bullish territory. Improving breadth of the market should manifest itself in an upward trend, with consecutive higher highs and lows pattern formation. The risk to this scenario is an escalation of global geopolitical tensions - CNY depreciation has historically been good lead indicator for outflows from EM assets, and any further strong moves in USD-CNY could lead to a reversal of last week's positive FII flow.

Q: Experts expected Bank Nifty to break its March lows soon, the index also gained strength and rallied nearly 12 percent for the week. Do you expect the uptrend to continue in June as well and why?

Any durable market bottom formation typically forms a momentum low (made on March 23), with a revisit of price lows - in the case of Bank Nifty, this was the range of 16,500 to 17,000, which was retested and held on as strong support last week. Nonetheless, confirmation of bottom formation would only occur once the index is able to form a higher high for the cycle - surpassing the range of 20,800-21,300.

Last week's rally was led by a covering of short futures positions in largecaps like HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank, bringing open interest back towards their trend averages. Among the larger components of the index, SBI is testing a 10-year support level around Rs 150 while HDFC Bank & ICICI Bank would need to surpass major resistance at Rs 950 and Rs 350 respectively, to confirm fresh uptrends. Banks currently face a lack of visibility on asset quality in their retail and SME books, once the second moratorium ends in August - while RBI has been proactive in supplying liquidity, only a pick-up in credit growth would act as a positive fundamental trigger to help Bank Nifty break out of its current cycle of under-performance.

Q: Do you think the market rally was because of expectations of another stimulus package for demand revival? Do you expect any demand revival package to be announced soon?

Anecdotal information suggests a pick-up in economic activity across large parts of the country in the second half of May, even as hotspots have been in a state of lockdown; a good Rabi crop, increased grain procurement and prospects of a normal monsoon have been beneficial for rural sentiments and in the absence of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the hinterland, this momentum can be expected to sustain. However, the market is currently pricing in a return to the 'business-as-usual' scenario in 2 quarters' time. Reduced competition from the unorganized sector, given their financial health, is seen to benefit larger consumer-facing companies, especially in the FMCG sector. Thus far, there is no evidence of additional budgetary stimulus support, and it does not appear to be priced into market expectations either.

Q: What are your top five favourite stocks which one should definitely have in the portfolio?

Our Research team has high conviction buy recommendations on Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Cipla, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Reliance Industries and UPL among largecaps, and City Union Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, Escorts, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Jubilant Foodworks and Granules among midcaps.

Q: What would be key triggers (positive as well as negative) to look at in June month and what should be one's strategy?

There have been 4 large deals in May, including the 2 biggest ones in Indian capital markets ever - RIL rights, GSK's sale of its stake in Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Telecom's block sale in Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank QIP. Such evidence of appetite can be expected to lead to a revival of the deal pipeline which has been clogged for the last 4 months. Continued institutional investor appetite for large capital raises and block deals in largecap names would signal healthy market conditions and a return of risk appetite from local retail investors, who have been largely absent for the last 2 months, would broaden market participation.

A clear indicator of risk appetite is the performance of smallcaps vis-a-vis largecaps, and the price ratio of the 2 indices is currently near historical support levels - we appear to be at an inflection point once again in mid and smallcaps. If the nascent investor appetite that became visible in December 2019 and January 2020 were to pick up once again, current valuations offer attractive long-term entry points in mid & smallcaps. As I mentioned before, the biggest risk to market sentiment emanates from geopolitical developments in relation to China.

Q: Reliance Industries Rights Entitlement has been closed for trading now. What could be the listing price on June 12, and what is the strategy one should consider once the RIL partly paid up rights shares list on June 12?

There is a benefit of leverage to investors holding Reliance partly paid-up shares (once they list) vis-a-vis fully paid-up shares, which amounts to about Rs 60 per share - hence, they can be expected to list at a premium to their intrinsic value, as the Rights Entitlements were. Rights Entitlements were an attractive option for funds constrained in terms of increasing portfolio allocations to Reliance above the mandated 10 percent cap, even though its weight in Nifty and MSCI India is higher (as a result of which they ended up being synthetically underweight in the name) - hence, it saw a high level of interest from institutional investors. Partly paid-up shares have an embedded option, and offer similar characteristics as Reliance futures in terms of capital outlay and delta characteristics for all investors, and except in circumstances where Reliance were to drop below Rs 1,000 per share, it would remain an attractive instrument for traders.

Q: Do you really think market should worried about US-China trade tensions?

Hong Kong is a major hub for flows into Mainland China, and hence, the main conduit for USD availability - if geopolitical tensions escalate to a point where capital flows between US & Hong Kong become constrained by legal factors, it would become a significant disruption in financial flows in Asia. A large part of the dislocations in asset prices seen in March 2020 can be attributed to a global shortage of dollar liquidity, and any scenario approaching that once again, would hurt investor appetite for all risk assets. It being an election year in US, one can expect much rhetoric and fewer follow-through actions. However, increased proportions of AUMs with passive funds relative to active funds, have served to amplify volatility, and shifting investor sentiment because of geopolitical concerns can play an important role in determining market action for the rest of CY2020.

